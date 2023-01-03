BEVERLY ROBINS

Beverly Jean Robins, 66, of Harrodsburg, wife of Donnie Robins, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Jan. 25, 1956, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late George Mont Byrd and Nancy Lou (Sallee) Taylor.

She was a seamstress at Cricketeer Manufacturing and a cashier at the Harlow Elementary School system.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one daughter, Whitney Robins of Harrodsburg; one sister, Judy (Randall) Bartleson of Harrodsburg, two brothers, Steve (Anne) Byrd and Glenn Byrd of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren, Ty Byrd, Teygan Byrd and Aniston Carey; step grandchildren, Shane Webb and Ashley Koettel and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.