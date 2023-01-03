Ada Peavler, 96, of Danville, widow of Marvin Peavler, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home.

Born Aug. 11, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Walter and the late Farie Marie (Whittaker) Browning.

Survivors include: one daughter, Marvina Cocanougher; one son, Roger Dale Peavler of Danville; one sister, Marlene B. McFatridge; one brother, Eddie Sherrell Browning of Harrodsburg; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Linda Morris Hasty and Rowena Jean Peavler; one sister, Juanita B. Estes and two brothers, Othel and Edwin P. Browning.