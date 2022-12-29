A New Year’s Weekender: Dec. 29, 2022—Jan. 5, 2023

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

It’s a busy weekend up ahead, with New Year’s Even on Saturday and the Epiphany—the twelfth and final day of Christmas—on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022. But take some time to check out the Harrodsburg Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Running until Jan. 6, there are over 40 Christmas trees decorated for the holidays. The event is free and the public is asked to vote for their favorite tree on the Mercer Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or by scanning a code provided at the forest. For more information, visit mercerchamber.com.

The Christmas Lights On Bondville in Salvisa are back with Santa every Friday and Saturday night in December starting at 6 p.m.

Check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

From everyone here at the Harrodsburg Herald, we wish you a Happy New Year.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PIPS—Pretty Important PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Christmas Trivia Finale at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). First and second place finishers from all December contests will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card. Tackiest Christmas attire winner will receive a $25 gift card. Must be present to win. Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

New Year’s Eve

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• New Years Eve Party at the Lodge at Logan Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road). Fiesta Explosion Buffet starts at 7 p.m. Music by DJ Tim with Bourbon Beats starts at 8 p.m. Capture all your fun memories with friends at New Year’s Eve photobooth, which opens 8 p.m. Tickets: $55 per person, must be purchased in advance. 859-559-1713 or loganvineyards.com.

• New Year’s Eve at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). Ring in 2023 with food, drinks and live music by Erica Martin and Kick Start. Starts 8 p.m. $10 cover. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Neon New Year’s Party at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Special New Year’s menu. midnight toast and live music by Andrew Palmer. Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• New Year’s Eve at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street) featuring live music by Cotter Hill and Cameron Blackburn. Starts 9 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

New Year’s Day

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). 2–5 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Snow tubing $5 for ages 3 and over, free for children 2 and under. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

Epiphany, or Twelth Night

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Have any special holiday events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.