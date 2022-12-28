Voting Opens In Contest To Name James Harrod’s Dog

Organizers Still Looking For Sponsors For James Harrod Statue

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Now it’s time for Mercer County residents to help name James Harrod’s dog. Voters can select what they think is the best name using the QR code or visiting shorturl.at/wyEP2. The winner of the contest will receive the first of 75 numbered resin casts of the statue.

Voters can pick one of three entries, which were among the hundreds submitted: Buck, Mercer and Squire.

In November, organizers asked for the public’s help to install a bronze statue of James Harrod in Harrodsburg before the city’s 250th anniversary. They also asked for the public’s help in naming James Harrod’s dog, which will be part of the installation.

Louisville artist Forest Boone, a descendant of legendary frontiersman Daniel Boone has been tasked with creating the bronze statue. Boone, whose famous last name was among the many names submitted last month, said there had been a high level of interest in the project.

Boone’s been working with several local groups, including the Friends of Fort Harrod, the Harrodsburg Historical Monument Committee and Joseph’s Dream for nearly three years to install the statue to mark Harrodsburg’s founding in time for the city’s 250th anniversary in 2024.

Boone said Larry Catlett of the Friends of Fort Harrod David Coleman, the manager of Old Fort Harrod State Park, helped determine the appropriate garb. He said local attorney Michael. Conover funded the first clay model.

“The project still needs to be paid for,” Boone told the Harrodsburg Herald in November. He said organizers are talking about a fund-raising event at next year’s George Rogers Clark Powder Run. He said they are also accepting corporate sponsors.

He said they need at least $150,000 to install the statue, which will depict Harrod carrying surveying equipment, marking off the original lots of Harrods Town, the settlement that grew to become modern day Harrodsburg. Harrod will be accompanied by his dog. Like many details about James Harrod, the historical record does not include the name of his dog, so this is your chance to make history.

Voters can select what they think is the best name using the QR code or entering the url shorturl.at/wyEP2. The owner of the winning entry will receive the first of 75 numbered resin casts of the statue. The winner will be announced in 2023 in the pages of the Harrodsburg Herald.

