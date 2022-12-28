Violet Hardin, 60, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born May 18, 1962, in Jackson, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Marion William ”Happy” and Betty (Taphorn) Merriman.

Survivors include: one daughter, Nicole (Ryan) Hitchner of Harrodsburg; six sisters, Mindy (Tony) Sanford of Harrodsburg, Melody (Marlon) Barnes of Georgia, Crystal (Chris) Hibberd of Danville, Tina (John) Bauer of Georgia, Pam Merriman of Harrodsburg and Blossom (J.J.) Lewis of Georgia and three grandchildren.