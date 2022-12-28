Ricky Goodlett, 68, of Harrodsburg, husband of Vicky Rice Goodlett, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at his home.

Born April 5, 1954, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Leon Carey and Bonnie (Goodlett) Carey of Harrodsburg.

Ricky was a retired self-employed painter and was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Elizabeth Ann Goodlett of Harrodsburg; one sister, Rita Meredith of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Terry Carey and Tony Carey both of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.