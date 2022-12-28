Lady Titans Struggle At Queen Of The Commonwealth

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Senior High School girls basketball team traveled to Mount Washington Dec. 19-22 to compete against some of Kentucky’s top basketball programs in the Queen of the Commonwealth invitational. The Lady Titans did not perform to their fullest potential, losing three of four games. Mercer dropped the opening matchup to last year’s 15th region champion Pikeville by a score of 68-34.

In consecutive days the lady Titans battled a reigning region champion, this time it was Bethlehem out of the 5th region. Head Coach Hayley Spivey appeared to have her squad ready to handle the challenge quickly jumping out to an 11-4 lead via back-to-back Jersey McGinnis three point shots. Bethlehem showed their ability to knock down shots behind the arc also, as the teams traded long range bombs early in the first quarter.

The Lady Banshee’s inside presence and ability to control the boards made maintaining the lead for Mercer impossible. Heading into the second quarter, Bethlehem had taken the lead back 23-18. The Lady Titans continued to battle. Lindsay Jessie’s pick and roll score ignited the team and brought the score to 26-20. Control was quickly regained by the Banshee’s on an offensive rebound and put back, Bethlehem pushed the lead to 15 with 3:30 remaining in the first half.

Teigh Yeast’s two free throws and a steal led to a long range shot from Sara Dunn tallied five quick points for the Lady Titans and some momentum heading into halftime.The lady Titans were out scored 16-7 in the second quarter and now trailed 25-39 at the break.

