Joyce Jenkins, 87, widower of Stanley Jenkins, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehab Center in Harrodsburg.

Born Dec. 24, 1935, in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Willam “Jack” Myers and Edith (Montgomery) Alexander.

She was a homemaker and was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two daughters, Beth (Stanley Anderson) Jenkins of Harrodsburg and Franda (Jackie) Jackson of Scott County; one son, David (Phyllis) Jenkins of Ohio; one sister, June (Joe) Gerlach of Harrodsburg; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.