HELEN SHELDON

Helen Jean Sheldon, 87, widow of Shelby Marshall Sheldon, of Sadieville, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Signature Health Care in Harrodsburg.

Born Feb. 24, 1935, in Grant County, she was the daughter of the late Bailey and Elva (Courtney) Henry.

She was a farm wife and homemaker and was a member of the New Friendship Baptist Church.

Survivors include: adopted children, Lynn (Nathaniel) Dennis of Salvisa; Johnetta (Jay) Taylor of Nicholasville and Bert (Lora) Marshall Sheldon of Corinth; two sisters, Betty Martin and Wanda Woolums; one brother, Bailey Wayne Henry and eight grandchildren.