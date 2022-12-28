CHRISTY SWORD

Christy Carol Sword, 52, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Born on Oct. 22, 1970, in Huntington, W.V., she was the daughter of Joe Edward Adkins and Minnie Grace Adkins.

She received her Associate of Science in Nursing and Bachelors of Science in Nursing at Eastern Kentucky University, and was studying to become a nurse practitioner.

Survivors, in addition to her parents, include: two daughters, Emma Grace (William) Riley and Erin Kennedy (Elijah) Wellman; three sisters, Febby Jo Faerber (Craig), Scotti Ann Kipp (David) and Toby Leigh (Jimmy) Friend and two grandsons.