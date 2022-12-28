CARROL DRURY

Carroll S. Drury, 66, of Harrodsburg, husband of Lou Ann White Drury, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home.

Born March 6, 1956, in Mercer County, he was the son of Wanda Jean (Cornish) Drury of Mercer County and the late Gerald Drury.

He was an I.T. Officer for I.B.M., and member of the Salvisa Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and mother, include: two daughters, Amber Laine (Paul Smith) Drury and Cara Leigh (Tyler) Drury Wilson; two sisters, Kelly (Troy) McGinnis and Dana (Kelly) Parker; one brother, Patrick Drury and three grandchildren.