CALVIN CHUNGLO

Calvin T. Chunglo, 74, husband of Mary Lou Walls Chunglo, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at his residence.

Born June 20, 1948, in Springfield, Mass., he was the son of the late Charles T. and Marilyn Irene Moses Chunglo.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy Seabees, a Northeast Utilities engineering technician and a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church, was a member of the Mercer County Cattleman’s Association, Mercer County Fish and Game Farm, the local Vietnam Veterans Group and the 4H Program.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Ellen (Nick) Binsfeld of Arkansas and one son, Adam (Elizabeth) Chunglo of Harrodsburg; one sister, Tonie (Raymond) White of Agawam, Mass.; one brother-in-law, David (Kim) Walls of Frankfort; three grandchildren; two nephews and one niece.