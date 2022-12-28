Burgin Falls To Lexington Christian In Jim Rose Classic

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin High School girl’s basketball(1-4) team battled (4-6)Lexington Christian Academy(LCA) in a 55-32 losing effort at the Jim Rose Classic on Dec. coming off the heels of a loss to Dayton High School(3-6) in their first match-up in the Jim Rose Classic.

Gabby Thompson knocked down two shots behind the arc to score six of her 10 total points early in the first quarter. A Baleigh Turner steal and layup tied the game at 8-8 with 3:00 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Burgin struggled to build on the early momentum however, costly turnovers led to giving up eight straight points. The Lady Bulldogs did not manage to score again in the first quarter and trailed 16-8 heading into the second period.

The Lady Eagles defensive pressure troubled Burgin forcing them into multiple turnovers. LCA’s quick tempo and swarming defense did not allow for the Lady Bulldogs to settle into their offensive rhythm, and were held to only seven points in the second quarter. LCA went on a 15 point run led by freshman Jentry Bertram. LCA built a 31-15 lead by halftime.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.