BILLY NEELEY

Billy Lynn Neeley, 74, of Harrodsburg, husband of Teresa McFadden Neeley, died Dec., 24, 2022, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Dec. 31, 1947, in Clay County, he was the son of the late Mary Downey and William Gordon Neeley.

He was a retired Lexington police officer and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one sister, Sue Combs of Indiana; three grandchildren, Cassidy Leanne Neeley, Jarad Lee Bowman and Morgan Laine Allen and a great-grandchild

He was preceded in death by two children, Jennifer Lynn Neeley Bowman and Bradford Laine Neeley and one sister, Amanda Jean Smith.