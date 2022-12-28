BELINDA FORD

Belinda W. Ford, 61, of Harrodsburg, wife of Lawrence Ford of Danville, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at her home.

Born Nov. 21, 1961, in Miami, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Paul Wilham and the late Linda (Neal) Godwin.

She was a Baptist and was a retired private service licensed practical nurse.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one daughter, Nichole Weeks of Harrodsburg, one son, Nicholas Weeks of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Debbie Lee Wilham of Harrodsburg and Brenda Lee Moore of Arkansas and one grandchild.