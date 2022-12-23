Motorists Warned About Black Ice

Latest update on road conditions from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC):

Crews worked overnight plowing routes in all of the 12 counties–including Mercer County–within District 7. Personnel continue today with snow removal operations. A shift change for personnel will take place at midnight.

Temperatures remain dangerously low for all counties. Road conditions are described as partly covered for most counties. The hard packed snow and ice is beginning to break up.

Drifting and blowing snow continues and reduces visibility. Wind gusts are 35 to 40 mph today with bitter cold and dangerous wind chills. The extreme temperatures will continue through the weekend before temperatures begin to increase slowly next week.

Motorists should remain aware about the presence of black ice. Black ice can form on previously treated asphalt and concrete. Ice develops on bridges, overpasses and ramps prior to surface level roadways.

It is best not to travel if at all possible. If you must travel, plan for additional time and drive very slowly to reach your destination. Motorists should allow for additional space when seeing snowplow and tow truck operators on roadways.

KYTC District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford Counties.

For more information:

District 7 Twitter – https://twitter.com/kytcdistrict7

KYTC snow and ice information website – http://snowky.ky.gov

Forecast from the National Weather Service – https://www.weather.gov/lmk/weatherstory

