Weekender For Dec. 22–29: Having A Very Mercer Christmas

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

We know you’re busy this week making your list and checking it twice, but there is still time to check out the Harrodsburg Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Running until Jan. 6, there are over 40 Christmas trees decorated for the holidays. The event is free and the public is asked to vote for their favorite tree on the Mercer Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or by scanning a code provided at the forest. For more information, visit mercerchamber.com.

The Christmas Lights On Bondville in Salvisa are back with Santa every Friday and Saturday night in December starting at 6 p.m. If time allows, Santa likes to ham it up with the kids for the cameras.

While all local churches will be offering services at their regular times on Christmas day, many local businesses will be closed. Next week we’ll close out the year with all the information on New Year’s Day. From everyone here at the Harrodsburg Herald, we wish you a Merry Christmas.

Thursday, Dec. 22

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Christmas Party and Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Featuring live music by Nick and Tony, food by Bluegrass Foods and prizes for first and second place. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Dec. 23

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PIPS—Pretty Important PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Christmas at the farm with complimentary cookies at the Corn Cafe and activities including photos with Santa. 6–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Photo session $10, includes up to three different poses with a 4×6 to take home and a link to digital photos. Snow tubing may be available. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Christmas Trivia Finale at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). First and second place finishers from all December contests will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card. Tackiest Christmas attire winner will receive a $25 gift card. Must be present to win. Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve

• Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service at Harrodsburg Christian Church (305 South Main Street).. Starts 5 p.m. 859) 734-3224 or harrodsburgchristian.org.

• Christmas Eve Service at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church (118 West Poplar Street). Music begins 4:45 p.m., service with Holy Eucharist starts 5 p.m. 859-734- 3569 or saintphilip@bellsouth.net or stphilipsharrodsburg.org.

• Christmas Eve Service at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). An evening of worship celebrating Jesus being among us starts 5 p.m. 859-734-2339 or Facebook @Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

• Christmas Eve Service at United Presbyterian Church (326 South Main Street). Special readings, carols, candles, Silent Night, a message from Scripture and an added bonus from our organist, Trey. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-4710 or upcharrodsburg.org.

• Candle light Christmas Eve Service at New Providence Church (3301 Louisville Road, Salvisa). All are welcome at one of the oldest and most beautiful churches in the area. Starts 7 p.m. 859-247-0102 or newprovchurch.org.

Monday, Dec. 26

Boxing Day

• The Shops After Christmas Sale at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Get a head start on your shopping for 2023 with savings of 20-50 percent on all post-holiday and sale merchandise at three on site locations in the 1815 Carpenter’s Shop, 1839 Trustees’ Office and 1848 Post Office. Runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Jan. 1, 2023. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Thursday, Dec. 29

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods . Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Have any special holiday events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.