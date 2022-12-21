Mercer Dominates Somerset Christian At Kenny Davis Classic

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Titans had a hard week of basketball ending in a big win, 89-63, over Somerset Christian Academy in the Kenny Davis Classic held at Wayne County High School Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Titans faced three good teams in the past week including Danville High School, Wayne County High School and Somerset Christian. Danville and Mercer was a battle from the start, Tuesday, Dec. 13, with the Titans in foul trouble, Danville inched them out by two points in overtime, 71-69. On Friday, Dec. 16, Wayne County was hot from the 3-point line, shooting 66.7 percent from the arc in the first half and 55 percent for the game. Mercer struggled to defend the three and fell to the Cardinals, 75-53.

In Saturday’s game, the Titans made two quick baskets from senior Seth Caton and sophomore Trevor Ellis. SCA’s coach called a 30-second timeout 29 seconds into the game to reset his team’s focus. It worked. Senior Noah Brummett came out of the time out and hit his first 3-point shot for the night. He was three for nine from the 3-point line, eight for 10 from the two point line and ended the game with 34 points.

Junior Thaddeus Mays caught the pass on the arc, pump faked and then went up and under for the finish 6-3. The Titans moved the ball well around the basket and went up strong on the boards.

Senior Seth Caton pulled down a defensive rebound to take it the length of the court, hit the layup and followed up with a free throw on the and one call, 11-5 halfway through the first quarter.

