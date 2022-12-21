Lady Titan Defense Puts Stop To Burgin Offense

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Intercounty rivals Burgin Lady Bulldogs (0-2) and Mercer County Lady Titans (2-5) met up this past Thursday, Dec. 15. Both teams were coming off losing efforts in their previous games. The Lady Bulldogs fell on the road at Model in a highly competitive matchup which saw Burgin come up just short in the closing moments of the game. Mercer County looked to get back on track after losing a heartbreaker to Danville at home.

Head coach Hayley Spivey had her team ready to play from the jump. Mercer controlled the flow of the game, getting high percentage shots the entire night. Mercer’s defensive pressure and ability to force multiple turnovers led the way for Mercer to pick up the 57-9 victory over Burgin. The Lady Titans played as if they had something to prove to themselves. Spivey’s team looked sharp, in control and focused. Their defense did not bend only allowing three points in the first half. Spivey’s team brought the same intensity after the halftime break. The lead built by Mercer allowed Spivey to play her reserves most of the second half, gaining them valuable varsity experience.

