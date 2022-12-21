Mercer Archery Competes In First State Qualifier

Mercer middle and high school archery teams competed in their first state qualifying tournament this past weekend in Boyle County.

King Middle School was hanging in third place for most of the day but fell to fifth with a team score of 3022.

“King Middle did better than expected in my opinion, it let’s me know they have a lot more in them to make this push for State,” said Coach Eric Miller.

The high school took second place with a team score of 3254. Senior Kam Maddox placed third in the high school male division with a score of 289/300.

“The high school perform as I expected for their first tournament,” said Miller. “We still have a lot of work to do as we make the push for the state tournament and I think these kids are up for the task.”

