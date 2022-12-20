Time Running Out To Submit Utility Exemption Form

Changes are coming to the Kentucky tax system, and most people across the Commonwealth will be impacted.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky House Bill 8 goes into effect. It will affect how various services are taxed.

Thirty-four additional service categories become subject to tax, including ride-share companies and short-term rental services, like Airbnb.

Businesses aren’t the only ones being effected by the tax. Utility customers could also see a sales tax applied to their bill for residential utility services to any place other than their primary residence unless they fill out an exemption form.

Sewer services, water and fuel, including natural gas and electricity, will be subject to a 6 percent sales tax at the first of the year. Only utilities at your primary residence can be exempted. So for those who have a primary residence, a farm with utilities and possibly a house on Herrington Lake, only the residence can be exempt. The other two utilities will be taxed.

There is no expiration date for the exemption form. If there is a change of address, the form must be updated.

The primary residence exemption form can be downloaded at https://files.constantcontact.

