STELLA HARLOW

Stella Mae Harlow, 95, widow of Samuel Harlow, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Nov. 18, 1927, in Garrard County, she was the daughter of the late Richard Howard and Beatrice Benge Simpson.

She was a homemaker and a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include: four grandchildren, Jamie (Duane Smith) Benge of Louisville; Jennifer (Daniel) Emery of Bowling Green; Steve Bruner of South Carolina; Missy Bruner of South Carolina and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Jackie Benge and one daughter, Brenda Bruner.

Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home with Bro. Lynn Releford officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.