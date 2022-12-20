ROGER BROWN

Roger Terrell Brown, 48, of Lexington, formerly of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born July 27, 1974, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Deborah Brown Pope of Lexington and the late Gary Bush.

He attended Harrodsburg Independent Schools and was a 1993 graduate of Lafayette High School, obtained a degree from the former ITT Tech School in Lexington and was a fiber technician for MetroNet in Lexington.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include: one daughter, Lyric Brown of Harrodsburg; one son, Rylan Trae Brown of Lexington; one sister, Nikki (Tasaun) Taylor of Lexington; one brother, Richard (Bobbie) Brown of Lexington; one grandchild; and two stepchildren.

Funeral services were held 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Sims Funeral Services with Dr. Phillip A. Yates officiating. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Shawntae Baker, Lamont Linton, Germaine Dunn, Dontae Bartleson, Andy Wilhite and Terry Dunn. Honorary pallbearers were Brandon Ford, Michael Johnson, Xavier Williams, Kevin Jones, Jason Jones, Craig Boyd, Gary Brown, Jewel Brown and Casey Spencer.

