PATRICK TATUM

Patrick Austin Tatum, 25, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Born Dec. 2, 1997, in Danville, he was the son of Kristina T. Riley of Lawrenceburg and Daniel Patrick Tatum.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes, playing football and being outdoors.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: maternal grandparents Chester and Rose Marie Riley of Lawrenceburg; paternal grandparents Vernon and Betty Tatum of Harrodsburg; one brother, Dakota Pilgreen of Bath, North Carolina; one sister, Teagan Pilgreen of Bath, North Carolina; one nephew, Wade Patrick Jackson; special cousins Alexis Simpson and Maci Simpson; and several aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Brian Tatum, and an uncle, Bryan Boswell.

Funeral services are Thursday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m. at Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home with Bro. John Kesel officiating. Burial is in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Mark Ritchie, Tyler Ritchie, Kyle Ritchie, Matthew Riley, Chester Riley III, Timothy Riley, Shannon Riley and Dakota Pilgreen. Honorary pallbearers are his aunts Sara Riley and Kimberly Ritchie.

Visitation 11 a.m until the hour of service at Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home.

For more stories, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.