CARROLL DRURY

Carroll S. Drury, 66, of Harrodsburg, husband of Lou Ann White Drury, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home.

Born March 6, 1956, in Mercer County, he was the son of Wanda Jean (Cornish) Drury of Mercer County and the late Gerald Drury.

He was an I.T. Officer for I.B.M., and member of the Salvisa Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and mother, include: two daughters, Amber Laine (Paul Smith) Drury and Cara Leigh (Tyer) Drury Wilson; two sisters, Kelly (Troy) McGinnis and Dana (Kelly) Parker; one brother, Partick Drury and three grandchildren.

Funeral services were held 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel with John David Lane, Mike Jones and Jonathan Jones officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers were Pat Drury, David Drury, Kenny Sims, Tyler Wilson, Paul Smith, John White, Richard Burton, Kelly Parker, Robert Green, Troy McGinnis, Charles Durham, Kelly McGinnis, Dana Parker, Bennett, Turner, and Rowan Wilson, Nicholas and Keegan Bottom, Landon McGinnis, Nathan Parker, Heath Green, Jonathan and Nikki Elliott, Lee Durham, Hunter Drury, Rebecca Brown, Laci McGinnis and Samantha Charles.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Salvisa Baptist Church, 138 Kirkwood Road, Salvisa, KY 40372, or to Heritage Hospice, P.O. Box 1213, Danville, KY 40422.