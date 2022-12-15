Weekender Dec. 15–22: Santa, Grinch, Mrs. Claus And Holiday Happenings In Mercer County

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Lots of holiday happenings this week, with sighting of both Mr. and Mrs. Claus as well as the Grinch all over Harrodsburg and Mercer County. Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and all the Merry Elves will use Santa’s tractor sleigh to visit Herrington Woods, Chimney Rock and Ashley’s Camp on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, check out the HerringtonLakeKY.com’s Facebook page.

Check out the Harrodsburg Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Running until Jan. 6, there are over 40 Christmas trees decorated for the holidays. The event is free and the public is asked to vote for their favorite tree on the Mercer Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or by scanning a code provided at the forest. For more information, visit mercerchamber.com.

The Christmas Lights On Bondville in Salvisa are back with Santa every Friday and Saturday night in December starting at 6 p.m. If time allows, Santa likes to ham it up with the kids for the cameras.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Dec. 15

• Swag Shop Holiday Open House at the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce (101 South Main Street). Harrodsburg, Mercer and Kentucky giftables 10 percent off. Short sleeve tees 20 percent off. Goodies, drawing for a longsleeve Harrodsburg t-shirt. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. mercerchamber.com.

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Dec. 16

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• PIPS—Pretty Important PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Christmas at the farm with complimentary cookies at the Corn Cafe and activities including photos with Santa. 6–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Photo session $10, includes up to three different poses with a 4×6 to take home and a link to digital photos. Snow tubing not currently available. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shakertown over more than 200 years. Tour starts 6 p.m. outside the Trustees’ Office. $10 for annual passholder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Christmas Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Prizes, fun and more. Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Christmas Sock Exchange at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Exchange ugly socks filled with goodies, including coal, candy, lip stick, nail polish or random knick knacks. They can be plain, fuzzy, or silly. Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Dec. 17

• Brunch with Mrs. Claus at the Local (322 East Office Street). Brunch includes Snowmen Cinnamon Rolls, Santa Fruit Kabobs, Ho Ho Chicken and Honey biscuits, Rudolph Punch or Christmas Hot Chocolate, Story time with Mrs. Claus and a gift of Magical Reindeer Food. Bring your letters for Santa. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the-local-shave-ice.square.site or Facebook @the Local.

• Jewelry Design Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how Tara Modjeski of Treehouse Goods crafts wire wrapped jewelry at the Visitor’s Center and shop from a selection of jewelry Tara curated. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participation included with admission. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Christmas for Kids at the Baker’s Table (749 North College Street). Bake and decorate gingerbread cookies, see Santa. Parents are encouraged to take lots of photos. Kids will be able to make their own Christmas photo frame. 20 available slots each time starting at 10 a.m. $25 859-613-2999 or Facebook @the Bakers Table.

• Holiday Reed Stars at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Make your own holiday star this year, weaving an intricate star pattern using reed, which can be replicated at home in a variety of sizes and materials. Each participant will take home two reed stars. All necessary materials are provided. No experience necessary and all levels encouraged. 10 a.m. to noon. $55 for season passholders, $65 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Grinchmas at the Local (322 East Office Street). Meet and greet with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. Backdrop and pictures with Sarah Hill Photography. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. calendly.com/thelocalshavedice/a-merry-grinchmas or Facebook @the Local.

• Children’s Tea Time with Mrs. Claus at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Dress your little ones in their holiday finery for an afternoon tea with spiced cider, cookies and sandwiches followed by story time with Mrs. Claus. All children must be accompanied by a paying adult.$25, all sales final. Two times: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Christmas in the Colonies at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). A festive and fun look at early Christmas traditions and how they varied from place to place. 2–3 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Celebrate Recovery Christmas with Santa at Mercer Transformation (132 North Main Street). Proceeds from Santa pictures and donation booth benefit Celebrate Recovery and the homeless mission. Walk-ins welcome. 3-5 p.m. 859-325-6259.

• Grinchmas at Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant (145 Collin Drive). Visit with the Grinch. Backdrop set up for pictures and the Grinch will have a small gift for each child. There may also be some surprise goodies and visitors. Free for customers. 3–5 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook @Casa Grande.

• Writing, Publishing and Marketing at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Eddie Price, award winning author, Kentucky Chautauqua performer and speaker for the Kentucky Humanities Council Speakers Bureau Information presents information on traditional vs. self publishing and other considerations aspiring writers should take into account when pursuing publication. Starts 3:15 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Visit from Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and all the Merry Elves at Herrington Woods, Chimney Rock and Ashley’s Camp. Starts 5 p.m. HerringtonLakeKY.com’s Facebook page.

• Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Hop on the Jingle Bell Shuttle, write a letter to Santa, sip hot chocolate, enjoy music performances, make a craft in the Elf Shop and sing carols while we light up the tree. Admission: $5, but they’ll waive it if you bring donations of new gloves, hats, scarves and non-perishable food for the Shaker Village Giving Tree. 5 to 8 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Drive-Thru Nativity at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Celebrate an evening in Bethlehem. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-0670 or carpenterschristian.church.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Sunday, Dec. 18

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Celebrate Christmas at the farm with complimentary cookies at the Corn Cafe and activities including photos with Santa. 2–5 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Photo session $10, includes up to three different poses with a 4×6 to take home and link to digital photos. Snow tubing not currently available. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Christmas Gathering at Shawnee Run Baptist Church (2542 Shakertown Road). Worship gathering starts at 5:30 p.m. 859-748-5695 or shawneerun.com.

• Drive-Thru Nativity at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Celebrate an evening in Bethlehem. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-0670 or carpenterschristian.church.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Winter Solstice At 4:47 p.m.

• Great Holiday Cookie Exchange at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Please bring two dozen and rock your ugly sweater. Party include live music. Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Christmas Worship at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-0670 or carpenterschristian.church.

Thursday, Dec. 22

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or visit mcplib.info.

• Christmas Party and Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Featuring live music by Nick and Tony and prizes for first and second place. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Have any special holiday events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.