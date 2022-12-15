Mercer County Fiscal Court Approves New Mural

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Fiscal Court approved a new mural to replace the one on the back of the fiscal courthouse facing College Street.

Earlier this year, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission approved paying up to $20,000 over two years to paint a new mural. Like the current mural—which was painted in 2012 by Harrodsburg graphic designer Paul Mulder—the new mural would depict James Harrod and the Osage orange tree. It would also depict Old Fort Harrod State Park and Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill and downtown Harrodsburg as well as a pioneer family, according to Toni Preston of the Mercer County Arts Council.

The new mural would be by artist Damon Farmer of Shadetree Studio in Versailles.

The county had withheld approval until questions about the legality of replacing the old mural and Farmer’s insurance were resolved.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, County Attorney Ted Dean said he is satisfied with Farmer’s insurance coverage. Dean said they have not found a contract for the mural, but officials have presented the family of Paul Mulder with the plaque from the mural he created.

“I don’t see any concerns with that issue,” Dean said.

The magistrates voted to change the mural pending any legal issues that may need to be resolved.

“The mural that’s on there has served us well,” Preston said. “It has been a beautiful mural that we enjoyed.”

She said time and weather has taken a toll. The sealer which will be used on the new mural has a 25 year guaranteed lifespan. The county will pressure wash the wall, paint over the current mural and provide scaffolding. Once the design is approved, Farmer could start painting in the spring.

Fiscal court