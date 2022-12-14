Young Titans Compete In First Archery Tournament

Mercer held their first home archery tournament this weekend, a contest specifically for elementary teams. The event was the first taste of real competition for many of the participants. It was a 10 meter tournament (normal is 10/15 meter) designed to help the young archers gain experience in a tournament setting. Stanford, Frankfort and Taylorsville were among the teams in attendance.

Mercer Intermediate placed 5th out of 10. Top Archers were Braydon Howard 7th/125 and Wyatt Robinson 2nd/125.

The High School and King Middle will compete in their first state qualifier next weekend Dec. 17 at Boyle County January will start the run for the State Tournament for all three Mercer teams.

For more great stories, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.