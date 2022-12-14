Lady Titans Dominate Letcher County

Casey Roberts

The Mercer County Lady Titans traveled to South Laurel Saturday, Dec. 10, to battle Letcher County Central in the Lisa Collins Classic to earn their first win of the season, 56-27.

Coach Hayley Spivey’s team came into the season with very high expectations and after an unfortunate injury to team leader Timberlynn Yeast, the Lady Titans quickly had to redefine roles within the team.

The first four games have come against quality competition, which continued Saturday. Junior Anna Kate Drakeford leads the team in scoring to this point, averaging 18 points per game. Freshman Teigh Yeast is stepping up in the absence of her sister, averaging 14.5 points per game. Sernior Lindsay Jesse leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.5. Jesse also averages 11.5 points per game.

The team is still figuring out how to play without the Miss Kentucky Basketball candidate in the lineup, Mercer did find their groove early, scoring at all levels. The Lady Titans set the tone and played their brand. Drakeford and Teigh Yeast played well in the backcourt for Mercer. Drakeford was not bothered by the Letcher County Central defensive pressure at will.

Yeast, normally a deadeye shooter, struggled to find her long range shot early, but contributed in other facets. Her defense played a major role and finished with a team high four steals.

Jesse controlled the interior and displayed impressive post moves and finishing ability. She shot four-from-six from inside the 3-point arch and hit her sole long range shot to finish with 11 points.

The Lady Titans also controlled the boards. Junior Sara Dunn led the team with six and hit three out of five field goal attempts to finish with eight points.

