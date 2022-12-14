Harrodsburg Prepares For A Busy 2023

Commission Okays Street Closings For 2023 Events, Applies For Funding For Utility Improvements

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg City Commission provided a look at events in 2023. At their regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the city commission approved street closures for events hosted by the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program in the year to come.

Commissioner Jennifer Kazimer read out a list of street closures for 2023 starting with Mercer County Senior High School’s Prom on Main on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The prom and decoration and tear down for the prom will take from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. that day Street closures include South Main Street from Poplar Street to the intersection of Mooreland and Beaumont Avenue, Office Street from Chiles Street to Greenville Street and Short Street.

Harrodsburg First’s Friday Nights on Main live event series will return in 2023. The events, which include live music, food and shopping, will run from 5 to 10 p.m. just like last year. The dates are Friday, May 12, 2023, (rain date May 19); Friday, June 9, 2023, (rain date June 16); Friday, July 14, 2023, (rain date July 21); Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, (rain date Aug. 18); and Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The last one has no rain date due to Oktoberfest. Street closures will begin at 3:45 p.m. and include South Main Street starting directly after Short Street to the edge of Richie Bottoms’ Law Office and Poplar Street from Greenville Street to Main Street.

Oktoberfest 2023 will return Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, and run through Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Oktoberfest hours will run from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Street closures will begin at noon on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, and continue until Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at midnight. Closures include Main Street from Lexington Street to the intersection of Mooreland and Beaumont Avenue, Chiles Street from Lexington Street to West Office Street, Poplar Street from Chiles Street to Greenville Street, Short Street and Office Street from Chiles Street to Greenville Street.

The Night of the Great Pumpkin 2023 returns Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Street closures will begin at 4 p.m. that day and include Main Street from Lexington Street to the intersection of Mooreland and Beaumont Avenue, Chiles Street from Lexington Street to West Office Street, Poplar Street from Chiles Street to Greenville Street, Short Street and West Office Street from Chiles Street to Main Street.

Christmas on Main returns Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, with a rain date on Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Street closures will begin at 4 p.m. the day of the event and include South Main Street starting directly after Short Street to the edge of Richard Bottoms’ Law Office and Poplar Street from Greenville Street to Main Street.

The commission also voted to accept an invitation from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority to apply for funding on a project that will replace approximately 16,500 line feet of 8-inch and 6-inch water main, including an estimated 50 hydrant assemblies. The water main will tie to existing services. This project will also include blast and painting of the interior and exterior with full containment for the “Baywest” water storage tank.

According to Commissioner Kerry Anness, the total project will cost around $4.28 million. Anness said the city will receive principal forgiveness for $1,831,732. Harrodsburg will get low interest loans from KIA for the remaining $2,448,268.

“This is a good deal for us,” said Anness, who said the project was “sorely needed.”

Before voting to move forward, the commission asked a few questions, including about the possible impact construction would have on Harrodsburg’s 250th birthday celebration in 2024.

“All you’re doing is accepting the terms of the invitation,” explained Ryan Carr, a project manager and engineer with the Kentucky Engineering Group. Carr said the commission will have more opportunities to vote on the terms before making a final decision. He said construction would not start until late next year, and they would have two years to finish. As far as the about 250th celebration, Carr said they could set a schedule for when certain areas are disturbed.

“We can work with the city on that,” Carr said.

The following streets are included in the project: Boswell Street; College Street, including 1,400 lie feet behind Beaumont Center and 1,800 line feet from College to Magnolia; Fairview Court, including 2,500 line feet between the hospital and Fairview and 2,800 line feet from Fairview to Kroger; Henrico Road; Atlee Drive: Ashley Drive; and Hildeen Drive.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.