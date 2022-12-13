WILLIAM BRINKLEY

William R. Brinkley, 91, of Harrodsburg, widower of Betty Preston Brinkley, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Richmond.

Born Jan. 21, 1931, in Hickman County, he was the son of the late John Walter and Fannie Floyd Brinkley.

Survivors include: one daughter, Joyce (Joe) Chowning of Berea; one nephew, John (Lisa) Brinkley of Magnolia, Texas; nieces, Melissa (Eric) Berhow of Hazel; niece, Pam Freeman Rickerson of Lexington; nephew, Rhys Rickerson of Lexington; two grandchildren, Russell (Heather) Chowning of Evansville, Ind.; Chelsea (Dane) Fischer of Williamsburg, Virginia and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one brother, John Walter Brinkley.