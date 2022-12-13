RONNIE STUMPH

Ronnie Harrison Stumph, 82, husband of Judy Powell Stumph, of Louisville, formerly of Mackville, died, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Baptist Health in Louisville.

Born Feb. 20, 1940, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Phillip Harrison and Mary Elizabeth “Bessie” Carney Stumph.

He was a member of the Highview Baptist Church, attended Mackville High School and was a retired employee of Rainbo Baking Company.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, David (Lori Ann) Stumph of Woodlawn, Tenn.; one daughter-in-law, Sherry Stumph; one brother, Freddie Stumph of Mt. Washington; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Jeff Stumph and two brothers, James S. Stumph and Claude Stumph.