PETER MCCHESNEY

Peter Eugene McChesney, 72, husband of Katalin Szentkiralyi McChesney, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at his residence.

Born Aug. 21, 1950, in Knoxville, Tenn., he was the son of the late Richard D. and Jane Weaver McChesney.

He was a self employed painting contractor.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Rachael (Frank Revello) McChesney of Pinellas Park, Fla.; two sons, David McChesney of Danville and Michael McChesney of Sparks, Nev.; two brothers, Rick (Mary Pat) McChesney of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Tom McChesney of Garland, Texas; and one sister-in-law, Sheila McChesney of St. Petersburg, Fla.

He was preceded in death by one sister, P.J. McChesney.