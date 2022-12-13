Kim Diemer, 66, OF Harrodsburg, husband of Annette Diemer, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at his home.

Born July 31, 1956, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Cecile Ellen (Chance) Diemer.

He was owner of, and commercial inspector for, Building Analyst Group Inc. and was a retired US Army veteran.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: four children, Nathan Wilcox, Skylar Sloan, Kimberly Freeman, and SeaAnna Diemer, all of Oregon; three brothers, Richard, Jack, and Mike Diemer; one sister, and Jill Dyer and five grandchildren.