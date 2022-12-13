JAMES DOBSON

Harrodsburg, husband of Barbara Boyce Dobson, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his home.

Born Nov. 15, 1946, in Martinsville, Virginia, he was the son of the late James David Dobson Sr. and the late Lavila (Harmon) Dobson.

He was retired owner of Dobson Power Line Construction Company, a beef provider at the Mercer County Farmers Market, and was a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, James David Dobson III of Danville; one daughter, Jennifer Dobson of Lexington; three sisters, Shirley Ann Dobson of Nicholasville, Edwina Simpson of Hickman and Lannie Dobson of Port Charlotte, Fla. and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie Reynolds.