Jack Coale, 77, of Lexington, widower of Nancy Elizabeth Kuhn Coale, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Harrodsburg Health Care Center.

Born Nov. 19, 1945, in Peoria, Ill., he was the son of the late Henry Kelso Coale and Margaret (Roll) Coale.

He was a retired construction employee.

Survivors include: one brother, James Coale and three sisters, Shirley Ann Coale, Beverly Jane Nugen and Linda Lee Coale.

He was preceded in death by his long time companion, Mary Lucille Courtney and one sister, Margaret Coale.

Memorial services will be held at a later date after cremation.