Mr. Billy Joe McGinnis, 50, of Richmond, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Baptist Health in Richmond.

Born Jan. 15, 1972, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Mary Peavler McGinnis and the late Marion Joe McGinnis.

He was a graduate of Mercer County High School and had a love for adventure. He enjoyed fishing (and has the shark to prove it), hunting and spending time in the great outdoors. He also enjoyed NASCAR, golfing, trading guns and knives, as well as playing the guitar and drums. “Wild Bill” as he was known around work, was a material handler for EnerSys in Richmond where he had worked for over 22 years.

Survivors include: his wife, Pam Lane McGinnis; his mother, Mary Peavler McGinnis; his children, Ethan McGinnis, and Keyaura DeWit (Justin); his beloved beagle dog, Copper; as well as a host of other extended family, co-workers, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Joe McGinnis.