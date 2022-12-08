Weekender For Dec. 8–15: Anderson-Dean Christmas Parade, Breakfast with Santa, Christmas In Mackville And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The big event this week is the Harrodsburg Christmas Parade, which happens at Anderson-Dean Community Park on Sunday, Dec. 11, starting at 6 p.m.

Also check out the Harrodsburg Christmas Forest at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Running until Jan. 6, there are over 40 Christmas trees decorated for the holidays. The event is free and the public is asked to vote for their favorite tree on the Mercer Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or by scanning a code provided at the forest. For more information, visit mercerchamber.com.

The Christmas Lights On Bondville in Salvisa are back with Santa every Friday and Saturday night in December starting at 6 p.m. If time allows, Santa likes to ham it up with the kids for the cameras.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Dec. 8

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Concert at Mercer County Senior High School (1124 Moberly Road). Live music by the King Middle School band starting at 7 p.m. and the MCSHS band starting at 8 p.m. 859-733-7160 or mercer.kyschools.us.

• Documentary premiere: “Downstream—Mercer County” at the Stable at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Event begins 5:30 p.m., live airing of the documentary begins 6:30 p.m. Drinks and a food truck available. 1 800-355-9192 or mercercountyky.com.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Dec. 9

• Holiday Open House at Diamond Point Welcome Center (488 Price Avenue) Tour one of Harrodsburg’s most historic buildings, enjoy the holiday decorations and purchase local merchandise at the gift shop. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 800-355-9192 or mercercountyky.com.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Christmas at the farm with complimentary cookies at the Corn Cafe and activities including photos with Santa. 6–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Photo session $10, includes up to three different poses with a 4×6 to take home and a link to digital photos. Snow tubing not currently available. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shakertown over more than 200 years. Tour starts 6 p.m. outside the Trustees’ Office. $10 for annual passholder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Christmas Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Prizes, fun and more. Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Live music by Skinny Mulligan and Friends at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Pre-Christmas Throw-Down starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Dec. 10

• Breakfast with Santa at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Photos with the big man 9 to 11 a.m. Tickets $7, kids two and under are free. Sign RSVP at m.signupgenius.com or 859-734-4378.

• Artist Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Artist Bill Berryman demonstrates his artistic process through drawings and paintings at the Welcome Center 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participation included with admission. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Brunch with Mrs. Claus at the Local (322 East Office Street). Brunch includes Snowmen Cinnamon Rolls, Santa Fruit Kabobs, Ho Ho Chicken and Honey biscuits, Rudolph Punch or Christmas Hot Chocolate, Story time with Mrs. Claus and a gift of Magical Reindeer Food. Bring your letters for Santa. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the-local-shave-ice.square.site or Facebook @the Local.

• Grinchmas at the Local (322 East Office Street). Meet and greet with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. Backdrop and pictures with Sarah Hill Photography. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. calendly.com/thelocalshavedice/a-merry-grinchmas or Facebook @the Local.

• Eco-Ornaments at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn to make beautiful, simple and even scented decorations using non-harmful materials from around the house. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. $25 for season passholders, $30 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Christmas at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Get festive with music, stories, displays—including festive dinosaurs!—Humane Society felines, crafts and more. 1–4 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Celebrate Christmas with complimentary cookies at the Corn Cafe and activities including photos with Santa. 5–9 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Photo session $10, includes up to three different poses with a 4×6 to take home and a link to digital photos. Snow tubing not currently available. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Christmas in Mackville at the Mackville Community Center (10651 Main Street, Mackville). Country ham dinner served 5:30 to 7 p.m. Christmas music. at Sissy’s Music Bash starts 7 p.m. Tickets $18 in advance or $20 at the door. $10 for children 10 and under. Meal only $15, show only $10. Buy tickets at the Springfield State Bank and the Willisburg Branch, the Harrodsburg Herald and Sissy’s Music Bash or from a Mackville Community Center board member.

• Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Hop on the Jingle Bell Shuttle, write a letter to Santa, sip hot chocolate, enjoy music performances, make a craft in the Elf Shop and sing carols while we light up the tree. Admission: $5, but they’ll waive it if you bring donations of new gloves, hats, scarves and non-perishable food for the Shaker Village Giving Tree. 5 to 8 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Candlelight Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Trace the evolution of Christmas celebrations in Shakertown over more than 200 years. Two tours starting at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. outside the Trustees’ Office. $10 for annual passholder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Christmas Production: “Love Was Born A King” at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Celebrate the season. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-0670.or carpenterschristian.church.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Cadillac Tractor at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 8–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

Sunday, Dec. 11

• Holiday Bazaar at the Willows of Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). Looking for vendors. Feel free to tag your friends. Call Nicole, 859-310-2184 to reserve your spot or get more information. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Celebrate Christmas at the farm with complimentary cookies at the Corn Cafe and activities including photos with Santa. 2–5 p.m. Admission: $5 for age 3 and over, free for ages 2 and under. Photo session $10, includes up to three different poses with a 4×6 to take home and link to digital photos. Snow tubing not currently available. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com/winter-funfest.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Harrodsburg Christmas Parade at Anderson-Dean Community Park (1501 Louisville Road). Parade starts 6 p.m. 859-734-9167 or jeremy.andersondeanpark@gmail.com.

• Christmas Production: “Love Was Born A King” at the Carpenter’s Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Celebrate the season. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-0670.or carpenterschristian.church.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

• Hope and Healing at Harrodsburg Christian Church (305 South Main Street). Special guest musicians: the Highs and Lows, Cole and Jessica Ripy. As the longest night of the year approaches, come and be reminded of the light that shines in even our darkest moments. A different kind of Christmas worship service starts at 6:30 p.m. 859.734.3224 or harrodsburgchristian.org.

Thursday, Dec. 15

• Swag Shop Holiday Open House at the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce (101 South Main Street). Harrodsburg, Mercer and Kentucky giftables 10 percent off. Short sleeve tees 20 percent off. Goodies, drawing for a longsleeve Harrodsburg t-shirt. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. mercerchamber.com.

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Have any special holiday events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.