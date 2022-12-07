Burgin showing new attitude early

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

First year Head Coach Todd Claunch has his Burgin Bulldogs team off to a solid start to the season. Coming into the season he wanted his team to compete and improve. So far the Bulldogs have done exactly that. Burgin kicked off the season against a tough Anderson county squad. Burgin fought hard the entire game, but fell behind by double digits at one point. Claunch’s team continued to fight back and refused to give up. This effort helped Burgin cut the deficit to only two points. Despite the efforts, Burgin fell just short at Anderson in a hard fought game.

“We showed a lot of heart, we knew early on what we were up against. Anderson is a good shooting team so we knew the defense would be the key to the game,” said Claunch. “I was proud of our fight, we did not quit and we gave ourselves a chance and that’s all I can ask for.”

Senior Brendan Stanley led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points, 12 of his points coming from behind the 3-point arch. Stanley also grabbed three rebounds. Junior Jake Taylor and Senior Hunter Reed both contributed seven points each. Taylor led the team with eight rebounds. Senior Jacob Qualls finished with 11 points. “ We played as a team tonight, we showed signs of great offense and defense. This isn’t the same Burgin,” said Qualls.

