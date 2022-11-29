Shirley Yeast, 94, husband of Louise (Ross) Yeast, of Willisburg, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Harrodsburg Health Care Center.

Born Feb. 3, 1928, in Springfield, he was the son of the late Tom and Mattie (Hendren) Yeast.

He was an auto body specialist for Quantrell and Spirit Chevrolet and was a member of the Mt. Zion Church of Christ.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Darrell Yeast of Willisburg.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Loys Yeast, Russell Yeast, Ernest Yeast and Marshall Yeast and three sisters, Hadgie Ross, Artie Ross and Annelle Ross.