MELANIE TSCHANZ

Melanie Bennett Tschanz, 61, wife of John Tschanz, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at her residence.

Born Jan. 14, 1961, in Bourbon County, she was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Rebecca Smith Bennett Jr.

She was a member of Living Water Worship Centre and was a business analyst for Kentucky State Transportation Cabinet.

Survivors, in addition to her husband include: two sons, Ben (Caitlin) Tschanz of Georgetown and Drew Tschanz of Salvisa; one brother, Robbie (Stacy) Bennett of Mercer County; one grandson and nieces and nephews.