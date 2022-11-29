LONNIE HATCHEL

Lonnie Dean Hatchel, 81, of Harrodsburg, husband of Mary Agnes Royalty Hatchel, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

Born April 18, 1941, in Casey County, he was the son of the late Charlie Lee and Flossie (Hafley) Hatchel.

He was a retired shipping clerk for American Greetings, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Methodist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Michael (Vickie) Hatchel of Harrodsburg; one grandson, Bryce Hatchel of Harrodsburg; one sister, Delores Clements of Campbellsville and several nieces and nephews.