JOSHUA TIMMONS

Joshua Christopher Timmons, 35, of Harrodsburg, husband of Mary Land Timmons, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at his home .

Born Dec. 12, 1986, in Derry, New Hampshire, he was the son of David and Teri (Taylor) Giles.

He was employed by Dallas Dean Construction.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and parents, include: three sons, Noah, Jakob and Roy; one daughter, Brenda; two Brothers, Harley (Carrie) Timmons of Harrodsburg and Jeremy Timmons of Campbellsville; grandmothers, Roberta Machal of Harrodsburg and Claudia Timmons of Mulberry, Ind.; grandfather, Eugene Taylor of Stanford; and several aunts and uncles.