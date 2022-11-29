JOHN PRICE

John Ben Price Jr., 81, of Harrodsburg, husband of Linda Shirleen Riley, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home.

Born Nov. 18, 1941, in Burgin, he was the son of the late John Ben and Edna Beatrice (Riley) Price Sr.

He was a graduate of Burgin High School, worked for Florida Tile, and was a member of the Baptist faith.

Survivors, in addition to his wife include: two daughters, Angela Marie Britt and Linda Jolene (Dean) Holt both of Harrodsburg; two sons, Tony Wayne Price of Florida and Randall Scott (Teresa) Price of Harrodsburg; two brothers, David Carol Price of Harrodsburg and Owen Glen (Carol) Price of Liberty.