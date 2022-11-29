John Franklin Honchel, 93, of Harrodsburg, husband of Alfreda Riley Honchel, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at his home in Harrodsburg.

Born Aug. 26, 1929, in Domino Coal Camp, he was the son of the late Raleigh Hardin and Etta (Fransis) Honchel.

He was a graduate of Perry County High School, received his bachelors and master’s degrees from Eastern Kentucky University and Lee Junior College in Jackson, was a teacher and principal for the Perry County Schools, was an US Army World War II and Korean War veteran and was a member of the Baptist faith.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Rowetta Kay (Danny) Mullins of Dwarf; five sons, Alfred Honchel, Rawleigh (Jill) Honchel, Ralph Honchel and John Honchel all of Harrodsburg, and Ronald Honchel of West Virginia; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.