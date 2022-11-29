JAMES MCCOY

James Acie McCoy, 80, of Harrodsburg died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Cambridge Place in Lexington.

Born June 22, 1942, in Ransom, he was the son of the late Acie and Elsie (Mayhorn) McCoy.

Survivors include: one daughter, Karen Lynn Allen of Lancaster; one son, Nathan (Renae) McCoy of Hazel; one sister, Shirley Holbrook; one brother, Ellis Ray McCoy, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services with military honors were held Monday, Nov. 28, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville with Joseph Allen and Clint McCoy, officiating.