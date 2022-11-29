GENEVA PENMAN

Geneva Pearl Penman, 97, formerly of Harrodsburg, widow of George Penman, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at her home in Danville.

Born Aug. 18, 1925, in Harrodsburg she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Iwlo (Jones) VanDyke.

She attended West Side High School, retiring from Corning Glass Inc., and was a private sitter.

Survivors include: two sons, James Thomas Wheat of Syracuse, New York and William Henry “Chicken” (Roberta) Warren of Danville; one step son, Jeff Burnside of Lancaster; four sisters, Dessie Brown, Arnetta Bottoms, Gloria Bowman and Mary Owens all of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Gene Wesley VanDyke of Seattle, Wash. and Allen Franklin (Jackie) VanDyke of San Jose, Calif. and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.