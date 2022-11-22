Mercer Players Hope Off Season Work Leads To Post Season Success

Casey Roberts

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer teammates junior John Lincoln Perry and sophomores Jordan Axsom, and Trevor Ellis spent time this summer playing for yhe travel team Lexington Epic. The team competed throughout Kentucky and surrounding states. The summer experience gave Perry, Axsom and Ellis the opportunity to compete against high School talent from across the country while improving the chemistry between the three in hopes for a district championship for Mercer.

“I’ve known Trevor since fourth grade and had the opportunity to play with him over the years. I met John Lincoln over the summer, we all just clicked immediately,” said Axsom. This is his first year with the Titans, so the time spent in the summer with a couple of his new teammates will undoubtedly be beneficial once the season starts.

“This team has helped me improve my game pace, clock awareness and how to mesh with new teammates,” said Axsom. He will give Head Coach Josh Hamlin a new offensive weapon on this year’s roster.

Lexington Epic battled some talented players from around the country. The Mercer three and their team would play and defeat juggernaut team’s such as Griffin Elite, headlined by division one prospect Vince Dawson III. Wins like that are huge for building up players.

“We beat some very good teams this summer, it has really helped me improve my confidence out on the floor,” said Perry.

For the rest of the story, check out the latest issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.