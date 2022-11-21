Willard Douglas Brock, 64, of Harrodsburg, husband of Jackie Lynn Carmimckle Brock, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in McKee.

Born June 4, 1958, in Richmond, he was the son of Lena Kirby Brock and the late Willard Brock.

He was a truck driver for Central Transport in Lexington.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and mother, include: one son, Arlyn Brock of Mt. Sterling; one step son, Jake Byrd of Springfield; one sister, Doris Brock of Jackson County; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild.