Steven Randolph, 64, of Waynesburg, fiancé of Brenda Cook, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born Jan. 23, 1958, in Casey County, he was the son of the late Wilfred “Wimpy” and Kathleen (Johnson) Randolph.

He was an independent truck driver.

Survivors include: three sons, Steven Roberts-Randolph of Lexington, Justin (Brittani) Randolph of Harrodsburg and Mathew Greenlee of Waynesburg; four daughters, Carla Randolph of Liberty, Lisa Randolph and Samantha (Matt) Stephens both of Harrodsburg and Erin (Galen) Shirk of Liberty; fiancé’s son, Matt Greene of Waynesburg; 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.